Penny now an ex-cyclone

TROPICAL Cyclone Penny is no longer a tropical cyclone.

Having reached Category 2 on Thursday night, Penny dropped back to a Category 1 on Saturday, but in now an ex-cyclone.

A Bureau of Meteorology information bulletin at 3am today said ex-tropical cyclone Penny was located over the Coral Sea about 630 km east of Willis Island and 1090 km east of Cairns.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is located well to the east of the Queensland coast and is expected to start moving westwards towards the coast on Sunday,” the bulletin said.

"It is unlikely to be a strong system when it reaches the coast but will be closely monitored for any possible redevelopment in the next few days.”