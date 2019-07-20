Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Andrew Fifita receives 10 minutes in the sin bin during the Sharks' clash against the Warriors in Wellington on Friday night. Picture: Ross Setford/AAP
Rugby League

Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Sharks' Andrew Fifita charged

20th Jul 2019 2:31 PM

THE NRL judiciary has charged Penrith's Viliame Kikau and Cronulla's Andrew Fifita for alleged illegal use of their shoulders during separate matches on Friday night

The duo are set to miss one game each if they accept early guilty pleas, risking a further match suspension if they unsuccessfully fight the charge.

The judiciary found Kikau committed a shoulder charge against St George Illawarra's Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win over the Dragons.

Fifita's alleged shoulder charge was on Warrior Lachlan Burr during the Sharks' 19-18 loss to the team from New Zealand.

The Panthers host the Raiders in round 19, while the Sharks are at home to the Cowboys.

The matches are crucial for both Penrith and Cronulla, who are stuck among a host of teams vying for top eight positions.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
andrew fifita cronulla sharks darren nichollsv lachlan burr new zealand warriors penrith panthers st george illawarra dragons viliame kikau
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Funding boost for job seekers

    premium_icon Funding boost for job seekers

    Politics Whitsunday residents will be able to join new employment training projects as part of the latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work funding.

    Deep-water spots are delivering good hauls

    Deep-water spots are delivering good hauls

    Fishing Everything you need to know to catch a winner

    Proserpine sugar industry backs action against India

    premium_icon Proserpine sugar industry backs action against India

    News Members of the Proserpine sugar industry support government action.

    Parading for the living Reef

    Parading for the living Reef

    People and Places Sea creatures and colourful corals come to life.