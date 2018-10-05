People froth over Kmart’s cheap coffee machine

KMART has done it again with a cheap answer to something once deemed too expensive for the average Aussie kitchen.

An Espresso Coffee Machine that costs just $89 is flying off the shelves with Kmart lovers rejoicing nationwide.

With the average takeaway cup costing about $3.50, it's easy to spend up to $100 a month to get your caffeine fix, so the one-time purchase of this device could save you a fortune.

Kmart $89 coffee machine everyone is talking about. Picture: Kmart

Like other, more expensive machines on the market, the cheap device comes complete with a high-pressure frothing function for your milk, the ability to produce single or double coffee shots for you and your main-squeeze, a 1.2 litre water tank and a steamer to ensure a cafe-quality pick-me-up.

Coffee lovers are going wild over Kmart's $89 coffee machine. Picture: Kmart

This reportedly easy-to-use device is being recommended by people on the Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia which has more than 300,000 members.

After one mum shared a video to show just how simple the machine was to use, a stream of social media users expressed their excitement and plans to immediately purchase the nifty device online.

But not everyone was impressed.

One member of the Facebook group revealed a "major design flaw" in the machine, saying "it doesn't fit a coffee mug" even when the drip tray is removed.

We say for the cheap, cheap price of $89 it's still a pretty good deal regardless of whether you have to replace your favourite Christmas mug with some stylish new espresso glasses.

Thankfully, the market for affordable coffee in the comfort of your own home is not limited to Kmart with competitors also offering cheaper solutions.

Aldi has an Espressi machine for $79.99 and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto retails at just $59.

You'll get your hands on this deal online at Kmart.com.au or in store but be warned: you WILL leave with a costume for your cat, new shower curtains and a bunch of other unnecessary items that you definitely don't need.