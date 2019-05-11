Everyone's obsessed with these $20 jeans from Best & Less.

Finding a good pair of jeans is a struggle.

But finding a pair that hug you in all the right places, don't cut off your circulation, look the right mix of sexy and stylish - and are affordable? Well, that's like finding a needle in a haystack.

However, a budget pair from Best & Less has just sent Instagram into a spin with shoppers declaring the jeans are the ultimate addition to your wardrobe - and they cost just $20.

To be honest, they sound too good to be true.

But just have a squizz over these reviews for yourself and tell me your interest hasn't been piqued.

"Been trialling the new Soft Touch Denim jeans from (can you believe it) @bestandless! They look amazing, are so darn comfy, stretchy AF (almost like wearing leggings!), and they're $20! Bargain," one Instagram user wrote.

"If you are looking for a mid rise jean that is super comfy and very affordable these are only $20. Enthusiastic thumbs up," another said.

While another wrote: "When it comes to denim for me it's been a struggle … I recently picked up these black jeans from @bestandless for only $20 and I like the way they make my legs & booty look."

Curious? Yep. Me too.

With such rave reviews, I decided to road test these bargain babies to see if they lived up to the hype, after all - this is in the Australian public's interest.

Just as people promised, the jeans are incredibly soft and have a lot of stretch to them. You definitely need to go down a size, which did wonders for my ego.

In case you're wondering, Best & Less have done a good job at inclusive sizing with their Soft Touch Jeans as they can be bought in sizes 8 to 26 and come in three different shades; blue, black and grey.

But seeing as the sizing is generous - I went for my usual 10 but had to go down to an 8 - I did wonder how more petite women might fare with them.

This aside, I found the fit really snug but not too tight, which is one of my pet peeves with denim. There's nothing worse than feeling like an overstuffed sausage.

My only complaint was they're too long for the vertically challenged like myself. At 157cms, they were drowning me length wise - but seeing as they only cost twenty bucks to begin with, it wasn't really a deal breaker.

I'll just buy some of that $4 magic hem stuff my mum used on all my school uniforms as a kid, as these jeans will see some serious use.

