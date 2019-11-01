Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Governemnt are urging those visiting the Whitsunday Islands to remain shark smart.
The Queensland Governemnt are urging those visiting the Whitsunday Islands to remain shark smart. Contributed
News

SHARK ALERT: Warning issued after Whitsundays attack

1st Nov 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

Following a shark attack at Hook Passage earlier this week, where two British tourists sustained injuries, the Queensland Government has issued an alert, reminding those visiting the Whitsunday Islands to remain shark smart.

The alert applies until November 17 to the following parks:

- Whitsunday Islands National Park

- Whitsunday Ngaro Sea Trail

- Whitsunday national park islands

Due to the Hook Passage attack on Tuesday, the State Government is urging people to remain SharkSmart by obeying the following guidelines:

- Don't swim at dawn or dusk.

- Always swim in clear water (not in murky water, busy anchorages, estuary mouths or canals).

- Don't throw food scraps or fish waste overboard (including in anchorages or where people are swimming).

- Don't swim where fish are being cleaned.

- Swim, surf, snorkel or dive with a buddy.

Follow local signage and swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

For more information go to https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/sharksmart.

More Stories

hoook passage queensland government shark smart tourist whitsunday islands whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        premium_icon 'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        Environment Rescue centre in Whitsundays is saving our precious turtles.

        WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards

        premium_icon WINNER: Cody takes out top two student awards

        Education Proserpine State High School celebrates year's hardest workers.

        Three family members speed to success at Reef Titles

        premium_icon Three family members speed to success at Reef Titles

        Sport Whitsundays karters nab swag of accolades at race meet.

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        News “You blokes are a pack of bastards but I love you."