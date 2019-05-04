'People didn't notice he only had one arm... he was so good'

TRIBUTE: Bud Moore will be remembered for his music ability and willingness to help others.

TRIBUTE: Bud Moore will be remembered for his music ability and willingness to help others. Jacob Miley

A MOHAWK and bright hippy duds will be the dress code for a jam session planned to farewell a well-known Mackay musician.

Bud Moore died on April 18. He had been organising a fundraising event for fellow Old Skool band member Mick Hinchcliffe, who had been ill in hospital, when he passed away.

Tragically, Mr Hinchcliffe also died on the same day.

Friends of Mr Moore, Dini and Garry Farr, described him as a legend and a man who would do anything for anyone.

"Awe inspiring, a magnetic mentor to all, a master,” Mrs Farr said, adding he also had been a great father and a loving grandfather.

Mr Moore was born Orvan Thomas Moore in 1949.

"His father was an American GI who married an Aussie girl,” Mrs Farr said.

The couple moved to Oklahoma where Mr Moore was born. They returned to Australia a few years later and lived in Blackbutt. Mr Moore worked in the logging industry before becoming a carpenter.

Mrs Farr said music had always played an important role in Mr Moore's life and he had inherited that love of music from his father. "His father played the ukulele and anything with a string,” she said.

Mr Moore became a fireman at Mackay Airport in the early 1980s and spent his Thursday, Friday and weekend evenings playing music at local venues.

He was known for his mohawk, which he gained in the early '90s, and brightly coloured pants. Mrs Farr said it would be a fitting tribute to her best friend if people wore his favourite attire at his send-off jam session.

Mrs Farr laughed as she described Mr Moore as a 'dag'. He was known for his ability to play bass guitar with one hand.

"Some people didn't even notice he only had one arm because he was so good,” Mrs Farr said.

Mr Moore damaged the nerves on the right side of his body in a motorcycle accident on February 4, 1982. His motorbike and a truck collided while merging lanes across Barnes Creek Bridge.

After being in a coma for a week, he woke and was told of his condition, which he described in an interview with the Daily Mercury in 2017 as a "kick in the guts”.

Mrs Farr said it took a number of years before her friend picked up the guitar again.

"He handed it to me to have a feel of the neck ... I couldn't pluck it and play it, but I was having a mess around,” Mr Moore told the Daily Mercury.

"He reached over on the amp and turned the gain up and it was making notes as I pressed it.”

Mr Moore returned to the stage in 1998.

"I love music that much, I can't imagine ever stopping,” he said at the time. "It's like I've got my soul back, I call Sunday sessions like my church.”

Mrs Farr said her friend had gone from being a great player to an excellent one.

Mackay performer Anette Worthington said as a musician it had been great to play with Mr Moore.

"(He was) always great at playing the bass guitar and so much fun to be on stage with. I've known Bud for about 18 years... such a gentleman also with a great sense of humour,” she said.

Mick Rowen, aka Mick Rock, knew Mr Moore for many years and is the last remaining Old Skool band member. "Close to 50 years... we first met through music at Michelmores Hall,” he said.

Mr Rowen admitted he had not played any music since the deaths of Mr Moore and Mr Hinchcliffe but would try to perform at the jam session.