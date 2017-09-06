People have the power to choose

POWER has been given to the people for this year's Queensland Tourism Awards.

With the addition of two new People's Choice category awards in the fields of Tourism Experience and Service and Accommodation, there has never been a better chance to throw support behind Whitsunday operators ahead of the award ceremony.

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler encouraged the community to get voting.

"The Whitsundays always punches way above its weight in the Queensland Tourism Awards, bringing home a swag of medals every year,” she said.

"We would encourage everyone to jump online and vote for their favourite Whitsundays operator in each category - it only takes two minutes - and (will) help the Whitsundays win. Good luck to all our Whitsunday members who are in the running.”

To vote visit the RACQ website.

Voting closes for the People's Choice awards at 5pm on September 17.