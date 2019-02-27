Drone captures Abbot Point intruders

Two people were charged with trespass on the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

TWO people were arrested after Bowen police thwarted a suspected attempted break-in at the Adani-owned Abbot Point Coal Terminal on Tuesday.

Police were called to the coal terminal at 2.15am after security drone footage allegedly showed four people trespassing inside the port's perimeter fences.

Bowen police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said after spotting two people again 40 minutes later, police and security personnel zeroed in on the location.

"They've gone to ground in a large swampy area between the ocean and the perimeter fences of the port," he said.

"At that location they were basically cornered off by police and security so they couldn't escape."

Police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman while they allegedly attempted to dig underneath a fence near the compound's coal loader.

Snr Sgt Shepherd said the arrests followed the discovery of a large steel device used to lock onto infrastructure just minutes earlier.

The terminal was locked down and operations ceased for four-and-a-half hours.

The pair was charged with trespassing offences and for interfering with port facilities.

They were released on bail under strict conditions not to attend the port or rail infrastructure.

Police said returning to the activist camp located at the Bogie River would also be a breach of their bail conditions and they would be arrested if they did so.

The pair will face Bowen Magistrates Court on April 2.

The incident follows Saturday's arrival of large activist group looking to take direct action against Adani.

Snr Sgt Shepherd said the activist group had been conducting surveillance efforts around the port and rail network, but had not done anything illegal.

He told the Bowen Independent the group would undertake a planned march on Sunday and police would have resources in place should anything illegal arise.

"We remind anybody that entering onto the port is an offence," Snr Sgt Shepherd said.

"We encourage people to engage in peaceful protest which is their right in a democracy, and we'll keep the peace.

"But if you're blocking roads and trespassing on private property they can expect to be arrested."