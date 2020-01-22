People paid to publicly shame ‘bad dressers’

A CHINESE city has publicly shamed residents who they claim were wearing pyjamas in public, releasing their personal details on social media and calling them "uncivilised actors".

Government officials from the city of Suzhou, west of Shanghai, released images of the members of the public, identifying them as "travelling in pyjamas" and calling their behaviour inappropriate. The people were photographed in shopping centres, and images showing a card with their personal information, including a head shot, was shared to WeChat, a social media platform popular in China.

The city claimed they'd previously banned members of the public from wearing pyjamas in public, as well as outlawing other "bad behaviour" including laying on public benches and handing out flyers, according to the BBC.

A woman outed for supposedly wearing pyjamas. Picture: The Paper

Are these pyjamas? Picture: The Paper

Citizens are having their identity shared after being spotted in what the government is identifying as pyjamas. Picture: The Paper

People publicly shamed in China for going out in their PJs. Their surname, picture, and partial ID number made public. Local govt asked people to submit more “uncivilized” PJ photos - 10 bucks for each picture verified https://t.co/Pe3zD2IWxC pic.twitter.com/60vMr9ZK13 — Vicky Xiuzhong Xu (@xu_xiuzhong) January 20, 2020

The public shaming angered many online, who said the residents hadn't done anything wrong by wearing their pyjamas in public. Others said those who had their details shared had their privacy infringed on by the government.

Officials from the city of Suzhou later apologised for the images, saying they would blur the photos in the future.

"We wanted to put an end to uncivilised behaviour, but of course we should protect residents' privacy," officials said in a statement.

In August last year the Suzhou City Administration Bureau posted an announcement on WeChat, asking members of the public to submit photos showing uncivilised behaviour, according to The Paper.

The request from the city said officials were seeking photos clear photos that showed people's faces, in the interest of improving the city.

The city offered a cash reward for the photos of 10 Chinese Yuan, or about $2.12.