People power attracts coverage funding

COVERED: The Whitsundays will benefit from funding to improve mobile phone coverage.

MOBILE phone coverage should improve in the Whitsundays thanks to local residents making their views known to Dawson MP George Christensen.

Mr Christensen has submitted the Whitsunday region as a high priority for Mobile Black Spot Program funding, which will benefit from a $220 million allocation announced today.

"The Whitsunday Coast is a very difficult region to cover with mobile service because of the lay of the land," he said.

"(So) I'm pleased to see one of North Queensland's biggest mobile black spots has been addressed in the second round of funding announced this morning."

The Whitsundays' funding will pay for an upgrade of the mobile base station at Woodwark.

The Mobile Black Spot Program provides improved coverage in regional and remote Australia.

The announcement marks the second phase of three rounds of funding, with the third to be allocated next year.