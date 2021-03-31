‘People want some certainty’: Fears over CQ mine job plan

Newlands underground longwall part of Newlands steaming coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

A mining giant has remained tight-lipped over the future of its workforce at a Central Queensland mine after confirming the operation would shut in less than three years.

Glencore has confirmed its Newlands mine near Glenden will close at the scheduled end of operations in 2023.

The confirmation came after a Federal Government report released on Monday, Resources and Energy Quarterly, warned the “potential closure” of Newlands mine as it approached the end of its life would contribute to the difficult conditions in coming years.

Daily Mercury contacted Glencore for comment on whether there was an opportunity for another company to take over and extend the life of the mine.

The company was also asked what would happen to Newland’s 600-person workforce after 2023.

Glencore did not respond to these questions.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said the mine had many long-term staff and a plan needed to be put forward for them.

“We would be interested to know their plan,” Mr Smyth said.

“People want some certainty – 2023 is not that far away unfortunately.”

Mr Smyth said he believed the price of coal and the fact that Newlands is a thermal coal mine had played a part in the decision.

“Newlands is an old mine in their eyes,” he said.

(Glencore) had a position globally where they were not going to spend money on ageing assets – because it’s thermal coal as well.

“If the mine still has reserves there then they should be exhausting them.”

Development at Newlands Coal began in 1981 and mining operations started at the site in October 1983.

