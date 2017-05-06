Perfect Sunday sesh returns after break

GOOD VIBES: VMR Music Sundays invites all artists to come and play.

IT'S that time of month again. VMR Music Sundays is set to feature another stellar afternoon of local live music acts and the best views in town.

After taking a break last month due to the weather, the VMR fundraiser is back.

"It will be a nice change for people to get together and move past it all and enjoy some nice music on a Sunday afternoon,” organiser Jenni Wasson said. "Even more so this time, the feel will be everyone getting together after the cyclone.”

VMR Music Sundays is a live music jam held on the first Sunday of each month, featuring talented local musos of a range of genres.

The event is free, with proceeds from raffles, drinks and a barbecue going to VMR Whitsunday.

"We've got some new acts that will be performing in all sorts of different genres,” Ms Wasson said.

"We've got a few more rock type performers, a few more acoustic performers. In the past it's been a lot of blues but we're really mixing it up now and there's quite a mix with the style of music being played.

"There will, of course, be a few local legends returning. Santos will be back with his legendary blues, along with a few other well-known musos from around the area.”

All artists are welcome to perform on the day by either contacting the VMR Music Sundays Facebook page or speaking to Ms Wasson on the day.

There's nothing quite like the chill, relaxed atmosphere of a VMR Music Sundays.

"It's just a nice afternoon overlooking the Coral Sea and enjoying the music,” Ms Wasson said.

SUNDAY SESH