Permanent COVID-19 rules an ‘attack on freedom’: Christensen

ANY suggestion COVID-19 rules and restrictions must be permanent needs to be rejected as an “attack on freedom”.

That was the message Dawson MP George Christensen had for his social media followers in response to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s open letter to Queenslanders at the weekend.

Mr Christensen seized on a particular comment Dr Young made in the letter, warning Queenslanders that: “It’s unlikely we will return to life as we knew it”.

The maverick MP said citizens should get “very nervous” if they ever heard such a claim from a government authority.

He said free people should not be expected to forever live with lockdowns, state border controls and restrictions.

“Now I’m not talking about ending any sensible public health measures right now,” Mr Christensen said.

“Of course such measures should be taken, at this point, to limit the spread of the virus so our health systems can continue to cope and so the elderly aren’t impacted.

“But any suggestion these new COVID-19 rules and restrictions must be permanent, needs to be absolutely rejected as an attack on freedom.

“The only difference to ‘life as we knew it’ should be the ongoing presence of the COVID-19 virus in the world and perhaps several vaccines that people should be able to choose as to whether they receive or not.”

In a follow-up post on his Facebook page, Mr Christensen also slammed the Victorian Government’s decision to extend the State of Emergency until mid-September, describing it as an “extreme deprivation of freedom”.

Queensland Health has responded to Mr Christensen’s comments, noting that COVID-19 already had an irreparable impact on families and communities around the world.

“For the families and friends of the 379 Australians who have sadly lost their lives from this disease, life will never be the same,” a Queensland Health spokesman said.

“For some people who have survived this disease, their lives too may never be the same as they grapple with the potentially long term effects of this virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation – and it is far from over.”

The spokesman said even if a vaccine was developed, Queenslanders would still need to implement measures to protect communities from this and other emerging diseases.

“Just like the generations that didn’t have access to vaccines and antibiotics, we will have to be careful and vigilant,” he said.

“Restrictions are subject to change based on the latest health advice and any emerging clusters or outbreaks.

“As outlined in the open letter, we are in an excellent position at the moment, thanks largely to the wonderful response by Queenslanders.

“But we must accept that we cannot become complacent, now or anytime in the near future.”