Permanent shelter is coming

SHADE: Adam Farrell and Gaby Clarke wait for the bus at the Shopping Centre on the opposite side of the road.

IT HAS been a "long and painful process” but some good news has arrived for Whitsunday Shopping Centre bus commuters.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford said a permanent bus shelter to replace the temporary one at Island Drive had arrived.

"We are now waiting for Translink to let us know when it can be done and we will have to close the bus stop down,” she said.

"It will be installed as soon as humanly possible,” she added.

Cr Clifford said while she was yet to see the structure it would be "bigger” and "more expansive”.

This would be music to the ears of frequent bus users Adam Farrell and Gaby Clarke who resorted to waiting for their bus under the shade of a tree across the road last weekend.

They said there were often a lot of people waiting for a bus during different times of the day and it was hard to secure shade under the shelter.

Another bus commuter, Andy McDougall said he understood the current shelter was temporary but would be happy to see something more extensive.

"If it's here for two years then that wouldn't be right but for a few weeks this is okay,” he said.

"It would be good if something more substantial was done to accommodate the number of people who use it.”

Cr Clifford said council would look to put the current Island Drive shelter to good use at another location.