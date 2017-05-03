Permit required for driveway work

Whitsunday residents will now require a permit for driveway construction.

CONSTRUCTING a new drive way in the Whitsundays? You will now need a permit.

The permits will be necessary from May 1 for council to ensure all driveways meet the approved height and width standards.

"Council is seeking to regulate the construction process to ensure the correct standards are being used for this activity in the interests of community safety," a council-issued statement reads.

"The new regulations are now in place, and council will continue to roll out information about the change over the next 12 months."

A permit will also be required for residents making upgrades to current driveways.

To receive a permit for driveway works contact council's engineering Department on 4761 3600.