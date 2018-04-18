Menu
Permits to benefit Whitsunday tourism operators

Jessica Lamb
by
17th Apr 2018 2:44 PM

WHITSUNDAY tourism operators now have the chance to expand their business as eleven permits for the region are now up for grabs through the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

These special permissions improve access to the Whitsunday Planning Area, especially for tourism operators, with a two-phase process starting with an expression of interest and lodgement of fees.

GBMPA policy and planning director Belinda Jago encouraged any interested operators or individuals to submit an expression of interest.

"The opportunities now available do not come around regularly and so we are pleased to be opening up further prospects for ecologically-sustainable tourism and use in the area,” she said.

"These permits mean businesses or vessel owners can apply to offer new tourism services in the area or apply for private mooring permissions.

"We want people to visit the area, learn about the Great Barrier Reef's ecological value and wonder, and then be inspired to share reef information with friends and family and contribute to the reef's health when they get home.

"Tourism operators are key sharers of information about the reef and are invaluable stakeholders in its future.”

The available permissions on offer include conducting daily regional scenic flight tours using a fixed-wing aircraft and daily operations from Bowen and three private moorings in the Woodwark Bay area.

"Protection of the marine park's values is something we will be looking for in the expressions of interest,” Ms Jago said.

"For example, seeing environmental best practice and use of sustainability-focused technologies from the applicants.”

For more information visit GBMPA's website.

Whitsunday Times

