‘Persistent virus in sewage’: Residents urged to get tested

Residents in the Whitsundays and Mackay are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. Photo: File

RESIDENTS in Airlie Beach and the wider Whitsunday and Mackay regions are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 as positives traces of the disease are detected in sewage.

The plea comes from Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young as she announced this morning there had been "persistent virus" detected in sewage from Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.

"We're not quite sure yet what it means but we know it's a trigger that we need to do more testing," Dr Young said during her COVID-19 update on Friday.

"We have had quite a few positive tests in Cannonvale now and Airlie Beach.

"So it is really important that anyone that lives in that area of Mackay and has any symptoms at all that they come forward and get tested."

Dr Young said Airlie Beach wasn't the only place returning positive test results from sewage.

"The rest of the state, although we've had positives, I'm quite comfortable that I can relate those to that positive test in the sewage to cases that I'm aware of in the community or hotel quarantine," she said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it was "concerning" to continue to see positive tests on wastewater in Airlie Beach.

"We would like to see more people getting tested in and around Airlie Beach and Mackay," he said.

A positive test for COVID-19 in Airlie Beach sewage was first returned in early September, but the sample later returned a negative result.

A second positive test was returned from a different sample in early October.

It is unknown whether the positive detection comes from someone who was infectious and symptomatic and did not get tested, or someone infectious but was yet to develop symptoms.

Speaking in September, a Queensland Health spokesman said the previous positive result could have come from a person who tested positive for COVID-19 previously but was shedding the virus.

"People who have had COVID-19 can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," he said.

A walk-in clinic was previously opened at Airlie Beach Lagoon in response to the COVID-19 traces found in sewage, but closed on Monday.

The update from the Chief Health Officer comes as Queensland recorded another day of no new COVID-19 cases marking 28 days since the latest case in the South Brisbane cluster.

There are now only four active cases across the state.

Residents can be tested at the following locations:

- Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic, Monday to Friday, 1pm to 5pm. Appointments required by phoning 4804 5664.

- BHP/Vanguard Health Bowen Testing Clinic, 10am to 5.15pm, seven days a week. Appointments can be made by phoning 1800 980 574.

- Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville Hospitals.

- Call your regular GP to ask about testing opportunities.