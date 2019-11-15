Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Person charged over island assault

by Alan Quinney
15th Nov 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WOMAN is in custody following the assault of two National Parks rangers at Bribie Island last weekend.

A 24-year-old Algester woman has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault of public officer performing function by biting spitting etc, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.

The incident happened on November 9.

The woman is due to reappear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on November 20.

Earlier this week police released footage of the incident and appealed for witnesses.

More Stories

Show More
beach assault police assaulted rangers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proserpine student secures prestigious state award

        premium_icon Proserpine student secures prestigious state award

        Local Faces His dedication and passion towards our past war hero's has paid off after winning a life-changing experience

        • 15th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Mackay company inks deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        premium_icon Mackay company inks deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        News ‘The mining industry in general is very busy at the moment’.

        FORMAL SHOTS: Whitsunday Christian College glams up

        premium_icon FORMAL SHOTS: Whitsunday Christian College glams up

        Local Faces Check out all the Year 12 formal photos.

        What's that down your pants?

        premium_icon What's that down your pants?

        Crime Man told police he didn't know what was down his pants.