Person crawls through smashed business window

WHITSUNDAY police are seeking public assistance into an investigation involving a large object thrown through the window of a business on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale.

At about 12.40am this morning, the person responsible was able to enter through the window and perform an "untidy search" ending in cash being stolen.

On arrival, police found the contents of a bin thrown onto the floor with the bin bag used to hold and carry food items from the business.

Officers followed the dropped food from the bag along the roadway which lead them to Adina Street.

A description of the suspect suggests the person is a man, 180cm tall, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, dark coloured pants and a black baseball cap and not wearing any footwear or gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Whitsunday police station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference QP1700331647.