Driver critical after crashing car down 30m hwy embankment

Emergency services on scene at a serious single vehicle crash on the Centenary Hwy. Darren Hallesy

UPDATE 12PM: A 62-year-old man is expected to be taken to hospital in a critical condition after he crashed down an embankment on the Centenary Highway at Augustine Heights.

Emergency services are still on scene.

The man will be taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

The high acuity response was on board for transport.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene.

INITIAL: AT LEAST one person is critically injured after a vehicle crashed down a 30m embankment on the Centenary Highway.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash at Augustine Heights at about 10.30am.

One patient has suffered critical head injuries and is being treated.