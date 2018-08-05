Menu
Login
A person has died in a crash in Gaven overnight.
A person has died in a crash in Gaven overnight.
News

One person dead after car catches fire

by Amanda Robbemond
5th Aug 2018 10:52 AM

ONE person has died following a serious crash at Gaven.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Castle Hill Drive around 2.15am to reports of an entrapment.

It is understood the 4WD came off the road where it crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver and sole occupant died on the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within five minutes.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and urging anyone with dashcam footage or anyone with any information to come forward.

According to a witness, who declined to be named, there were several explosions as the car crashed, instantly bursting into flames.

Senior Sergeant Brett MacGibbon told media that it was possible another car was involved.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.

car fire crash fatality qas qps

Top Stories

    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    News REPORTS of a 1.5 metre freshwater crocodile swimming in Mullers Lagoon have prompted a warning from wildlife officers.

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    News Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers

    News Weather gods smile on Whitsunday anglers.

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival

    News Beats on the Beach at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

    Local Partners