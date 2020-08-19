Person dead and another clings for life to capsized boat

A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.

One person is reportedly dead and another is still clinging to a capsized boat off a harbour close to Brisbane this afternoon.

It is believed the boat has capsized in waters between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island.

A Brisbane Coast Guard spokesman said crews were heading to the scene now.

BREAKING: One person has died and another is clinging to a boat that's capsized off Manly Boat Harbour, Coast Guard confirmed this afternoon. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/yEsmfjmZhc — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 19, 2020

