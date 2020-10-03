Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse.
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse. iStock
News

Person fighting for life after horse strikes

by Shiloh Payne
3rd Oct 2020 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.

They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Person fighting for life after struck by horse

accident horse accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Premium Content Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Crime An off-duty police officer witnessed the domestic violence incident where the man armed himself twice

        Car crash altered life of pro-cannabis Whitsunday candidate

        Premium Content Car crash altered life of pro-cannabis Whitsunday candidate

        Politics A serious crash in 2013 left this man in chronic pain with PTSD.

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries

        Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Premium Content Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Travel Dreaming of that escape across the border? Book that holiday and support a local...