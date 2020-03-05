Person hospitalised after ‘water-filled ditch’ rollover

A person has been hospitalised after a water-filled ditch rollover. .

A PERSON has been transported to hospital after a single vehicle rollover into a ditch, near Proserpine.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12.10pm, on Kelsey Creek Rd, Kelsey Creek a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

She said the sole occupant was able to remove themself from the vehicle before crews arrived, and was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said the gender and age of the sole occupant was unknown.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a single crew was briefly on the scene, arriving at 12.25pm and leaving about 12.45pm, leaving the incident in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

A QPS spokesman said the vehicle was found off the side of the road in a water-filled ditch, with police crews leaving shortly after QFES.