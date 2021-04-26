Person in serious condition after Bowen Bruce Highway crash

BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

UPDATE 11.15AM: A person who was trapped after a crash in Bowen has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The person was injured during a collision between a car and truck at the intersection of Abbot Point Road and the Bruce Highway about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated two people at the scene.

She said a person who was initially trapped was taken in a serious condition to Bowen Hospital with a head injury.

The second person declined transport to hospital.

One lane of traffic on the highway has since reopened.

8.45AM: A person trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bowen has been freed, a Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two people at the scene.

She said one needed to be removed from the crash wreckage, while the other person had minor injuries.

A truck crash on the Bruce Highway at Bowen.

8.10AM: Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Abbot Point Road and the Bruce Highway about 7.50am following reports of a head-on crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was reportedly trapped.

More to come.

