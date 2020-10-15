Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Person shot after police pursuit

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 11:13 AM

A major police operation is under way on NSW's central coast after a person was shot.

The shot person allegedly opened fire on officers following an earlier police pursuit.

Residents of the Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes areas have been warned to stay indoors, 2GB reports.

It is understood police have blocked Minnesota Rd in both directions with Polair circling above.

Heavily armed police and emergency services are on the scene.

It is alleged the person was driving a stolen vehicle that had been tracked by police.

More to come

Originally published as Person shot after police pursuit

crime nsw police police chase shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays pays tribute to dedication of beloved Barb

        Premium Content Whitsundays pays tribute to dedication of beloved Barb

        Community The community-minded resident has been described as a ‘beautiful caring soul’ who touched the lives of many.

        ‘You destroyed me’: Teen’s harrowing letter to abuser

        Premium Content ‘You destroyed me’: Teen’s harrowing letter to abuser

        Crime "I want all my pain, hurt and sadness just to go away."

        QUAKE ALERT: Rude awakening for Whitsunday residents

        Premium Content QUAKE ALERT: Rude awakening for Whitsunday residents

        News The earthquake occurred early this morning with tremors reported across the...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites