Person taken to hospital, following Bruce Hwy crash

A PERSON has been taken to Proserpine Hospital, following a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened at 10.15am about 15km north of Proserpine, near the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd and Bruce Highway intersection.

The spokesperson said RACQ were attending the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the male patient was taken to hospital had 'minor injuries', and that he was in a stable condition.