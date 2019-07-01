Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are working to remove a person, trapped in a car after it crashed over a six foot ledge.
Emergency services are working to remove a person, trapped in a car after it crashed over a six foot ledge. The Daily Examiner
Breaking

BREAKING: Car crashes into house, man trapped

Cathy Adams
by
1st Jul 2019 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.42pm: IT IS believed a person became trapped in their car after it went over a ledge, dropping six feet before rolling.

NSW Ambulance were called at 11.59am to the property on Pinnacle Row at Lennox Head. 

A spokesman said two ambulances were on scene.

He said a man had been removed from the vehicle, but his injuries and age were not yet known.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is landing on an oval at Lennox Head to transport the patient to hospital. 

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are working to remove a patient from a car that has crashed into a residential garage in Lennox Head.

An RFS spokesman said NSW Ambulance, the police, RFS and the SES are all on scene at Pinnacle Row, with SES trying to free the patient.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.

More Stories

editors picks lennox head northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    premium_icon Tradies guide: what you can claim on tax

    Money Tax time is a minefield, this guide will help you get the most from your return.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:24 PM
    PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Saturday afternoon at the Airlie Foreshore Fiesta

    News Did our photographer snap your photo on Saturday?

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:34 PM
    SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 12 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 12 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Emphatic Saints turn blockbuster into a fizzer.

    ADANI BOOM: Is now the time to buy in Bowen?

    premium_icon ADANI BOOM: Is now the time to buy in Bowen?

    Property Is Bowen the new property hotspot?