Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

by Toby Vue
25th Mar 2021 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ONE person is trapped and two others are being assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Highway.

Emergency services were called about 1pm on Thursday after reports of the crash near Fallon Road in Kuranda.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.
Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.


An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene to assess multiple patients, including one who was trapped.

Queensland Police have advised one lane of the highway is blocked due to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said traffic control was being provided.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area right now," she said.

toby.vue@news.com.au


Originally published as Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

More Stories

crash editors picks kennedy highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen boy facing burglary charge over home break-in

        Premium Content Bowen boy facing burglary charge over home break-in

        Crime The 13-year-old boy was held in police custody overnight after a car was stolen from a residence in Pilcher Place.

        Gumlu farming company fined $150K for tragic worker death

        Premium Content Gumlu farming company fined $150K for tragic worker death

        Rural A farm worker was run over by a tractor on the property almost two years ago to the...

        Guide: Top five things to do around Keswick Island

        Premium Content Guide: Top five things to do around Keswick Island

        Travel Tensions on the island appear to have simmered in recent weeks, with a change in...