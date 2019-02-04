Menu
Login
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash.
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash. File
News

Person trapped in highway smash

by Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

ONE person is believed to be trapped after a truck and four wheel drive collided on the New England Highway near Dalveen.

Emergency Services are on scene after the two vehicles collided near the highway and Belmont Drive intersection.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two fire trucks, ambulance and a rescue vehicle from Toowoomba were responding.

"One person is believed to be encapsulated in the truck. There's also diesel leaking."

The spokesperson couldn't say whether traffic would be delayed, with the truck ending up off the road.

crash editors picks emergency crews highway new england highway trapped person
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    Roads affected by flash flooding

    News Whitsunday roads have been officially closed due to weather conditions today.

    • 4th Feb 2019 10:53 AM
    8.30AM UPDATE: Heavy rains and damaging winds predicted

    8.30AM UPDATE: Heavy rains and damaging winds predicted

    News 8.30AM UPDATE: Heavy rains and damaging winds predicted

    LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    News LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

    11:30AM UPDATE: Monsoon trough expected to move south

    11:30AM UPDATE: Monsoon trough expected to move south

    News 11:30AM UPDATE: Monsoon trough expected to move south