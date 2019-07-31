Personal trainer blew .204 after hens party

Personal trainer Renee Adam has been disqualified from driving for 11-months. Photo: Goodlife Health Clubs

A GOLD Coast personal trainer who was involved in a crash while driving from a hen's night has lost her licence for 11-months.

Police officers found Renee Alexandra Adam asleep in a damaged car parked over a walkway about 6.20am on July 14, a court was told.

She blew an alcohol reading of .204.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to drink driving and obstructing police.

The 26-year-old wasn’t going to drive that night, but there was a chance of circumstances, a court was told. Photo: Facebook

The court was told her car suffered damage including a flat tyre after it was involved in a minor traffic crash.

Adam reached into her bag and took out a cigarette after being asked for her driver's licence by police, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Adam had planned to stay in a Surfers Paradise hotel with her friends and had even hired a babysitter for the night.

But a change of circumstances involving a bachelor party made it "inappropriate" for her to go to the hotel, he said.

"She is very remorseful," Mr Gatenby said.

Adam was fined $950.

No conviction was recorded.

The court was told Adam was convicted of drink driving in 2015 for blowing a reading of .199.