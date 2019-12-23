Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gambler has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from one victim to fund his habit.
A gambler has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from one victim to fund his habit.
Crime

Gambler accused of $2.5m fraud to feed his habit

23rd Dec 2019 3:07 PM

A 38-year-old man who allegedly duped a victim into handing over more than $2.5 million for non-existent business opportunities gambled the money away, police say.

The Dianella man was arrested at a casino on December 19 following an investigation into his unexplained wealth and was charged with 88 counts of gaining benefit by fraud.

Police allege between June 2017 and November this year the man borrowed money from the victim, who he knew through a religious congregation, under the false pretence of proposed business opportunities.

The loans varied between $1000 and $200,000 but the victim has only been repaid $41,000.

A Western Australia Police Force spokesman said the victim and his wife had lost their savings, which they were going to rely on in their retirement.

"The victim trusted the financial arrangements he was entering into were legitimate and made that assessment based on material presented to him that turned out to be fraudulent," he said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether other people may have been approached in similar circumstances.

crime faud gambling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular eatery, resort to close for four weeks

        premium_icon Popular eatery, resort to close for four weeks

        News Major maintenance works to be carried out at Whitsunday restaurant and accommodation.

        Read this before deciding what to wear on Christmas Day

        Read this before deciding what to wear on Christmas Day

        Weather Take a look at the weather forecast for Christmas Day.

        Man charged after Airlie Beach embankment crash

        premium_icon Man charged after Airlie Beach embankment crash

        News The vehicle was reported to be several metres down the embankment.

        Snake bite sends young girl to hospital

        premium_icon Snake bite sends young girl to hospital

        News Paramedics rushed to treat a young girl after a snake bit her in Proserpine