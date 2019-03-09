Menu
Login
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
Crime

Newborn baby ‘punched in head’

by Shireen Khalil
9th Mar 2019 11:11 AM

A Perth man has been charged after he allegedly punched a newborn in the head following a dispute with the child's father in a pub carpark last weekend.

Police say the baby boy was strapped to his father's chest in a carrier when a 27-year-old man approached him and attacked his 10-week-old child.

The incident allegedly took place after the men had a brief and civil conversation.

According to police, the man from the northern Perth suburb of Duncraig approached the father and son in the carpark of The Saint George Hotel on Morris Road in Innaloo about 2:30pm on Sunday.

It is alleged the men exchanged words before the accused man hit the boy, who suffered minor injuries. Scarborough Police have charged the man with one count of endangering the life, health or safety of a person.

He is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on March 18.

baby charged crime editors picks man newborn perth pub

Top Stories

    Let the powers of hair win us over

    Let the powers of hair win us over

    News Proserpine teenager Max Porter is about to shave his head to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

    The life-threatening condition dog owners need to know about

    The life-threatening condition dog owners need to know about

    News German Shepherd's miraculous recovery.

    RACQ reports relief at the pump

    RACQ reports relief at the pump

    News Have you noticed a drop in the petrol price?

    'Grand old lady' RSL to reopen as cafe moves in

    'Grand old lady' RSL to reopen as cafe moves in

    Business New place for coffee, meals, pizza and drinks in Proserpine