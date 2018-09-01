Perth schoolgirl ‘hung from tree with skipping rope’

A group of Perth school students is under investigation by police over a case of extreme bullying. Picture: iStock

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl in Perth was allegedly hung from a tree with a skipping rope tied around her neck by her peers.

Nine News is reporting that Amber, 11, claims one of her peers tied a rope around her neck and hung her from a tree at Queen of Apostles Catholic School in Riverton last Friday.

Speaking to Nine News, her mother, Belinda Yoon, said her daughter's toes were scraping on the ground and she was unable to breathe. Ms Yoon says her daughter could have died if a teacher hadn't run over and intervened.

Amber has a rare heart defect she has had since birth, and is now dealing with extreme bulling at school, her mother said.

"We have been having issues with Amber being bullied, causing major issues with anxiety," Ms Yoon said in a statement.

"Amber has been through more in her life, suffered more pain, and been in situations so terrifying most kids thankfully will never experience."

A group of school students are currently under investigation and detectives are still interviewing all of the parties concerned, Nine News reports. They are yet to lay any charges.

The school said it was talking to police over the incident.