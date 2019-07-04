Menu
Mackay man caught secreting a camera in gym toilets in Mackay.
Crime

Pervert planted hidden camera in Mackay gym toilet

Caitlan Charles
by
4th Jul 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
A PERVERT has blamed sexual frustration at home for secreting a camera in a gym toilet to capture people in their most private moments.

The father of three was caught in the act when he adjusted the filming equipment in the gym toilet to get the best angle.

Shane William Cairns was captured on his camera sitting on the gym toilet, wearing a black singlet and red board shorts, adjusting the view of the camera he had placed on the sink next to the toilet.

Minutes later, the camera captured the genitals of a woman using the toilet.

Cairns, 47, originally tried to tell police he had found the camera and decided to leave it there.

But in Mackay Magistrates Court this week Cairns pleaded guilty to recording the genital or anal area of a person.

About 9am on May 17, 2019, Cairns visited Snap Fitness at Mount Pleasant where he fixed the camera to the sink in a unisex toilet.

At 9.17am, the woman using the toilet saw the camera and reported it to gym management.

 

A Mackay man was caught secreting a camera in gym toilets at Snap Fitness at Mount Pleasant.
When police arrived at the gym, the gym manager said they recognised the man in the video as Cairns.

When police attended the man's home, he told police he thought it was odd to find the device under the sink but chose to leave it there.

Cairns's lawyer Danny Yarrow said the 47 year old had been experiencing intimacy issues with his wife of 19 years and they were going through a period of financial stress at the time.

"There was some sexual frustration in the relationship," Mr Yarrow said.

He said his client did not buy the recording device for the offence.

Mr Yarrow said Cairns had no criminal history and no traffic history.

"This is out of character for my client," he said.

Cairns will be sentenced tomorrow.

