A family pet has been stabbed to death near Myrtleford. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Pet dog stabbed to death in vicious attack

by Alanah Frost
20th Nov 2019 7:33 AM
A dog has been killed at a property in the state's north in a horror attack described by police as "brutal".

The dog was stabbed "several times" by an unknown offender last Monday, at property in Glen Creek, near Myrtleford but the reasons behind the attack remain unknown.

Investigators believe a dark blue Subaru Forrester pulled up outside the Tunnel Gap Road home and a passenger got out, approaching the dog.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Scout Rigoni said it was "understood he stabbed the dog several times before getting back into the car and leaving the scene".

The dog sadly died as a result of the fatal injuries.

Investigators are now appealing for details of anyone who was seen acting suspiciously at the time.

Ms Rigoni said the car was distinctive, with black mag wheels, black roof racks and a loud sports exhaust.

The offender is described as tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuits pants at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

alanah.frost@news.com.au

