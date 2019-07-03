PET REGO: Find out how can save some cash

FURRY FRIENDS: Registering your pets is part of being a responsible pet owner.

FURRY FRIENDS: Registering your pets is part of being a responsible pet owner.

Whitsunday residents are being reminded to take advantage of the discount period for the registration of their furry friends.

Dog and cat registrations are due to Whitsunday Regional Council from July 1, with a discount period for registration ending July 31.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said all residents should have their animals registered.

"Registering your dog or cat is part of being a responsible pet owner,” Mr Willcox said.

"It gives our local law officers the very best chance of finding and returning your dog or cat should it become lost or wander from its yard.

"I would also like to remind residents that only two dogs or two cats are allowed per property, unless a multiple dog or cat permit has been approved.

"If your dog or cat is to escape and need to be returned, costs of release are much higher without registration.”

Release of an unregistered cat or dog is $248 plus the cost of registration, however first release of a registered cat or dog is a much lower $164.

Whitsunday pet owners are also being urged to ensure their pet's vaccinations are up to date following a recent increase in canine parvovirus cases.