Pet Rescue needs you

Nicky Colo and Danielle Stagg at PetStock Cannonvale, for Bowen and Collinsville rescue animal day.

PUPPY farms will soon become a thing of the past with the Victorian Government passing legislation that will leave illegal breeders with nowhere to hide.

Pet shops in Victoria are now only able to sell dogs and cats sourced from shelters, pounds and enrolled foster carers.

Numbers of fertile female dogs a breeder can own and register with the council will be limited to ten, non-compliance can now result in punishment.

Bowen and Collinsville Pet Rescue care-taker general manager Bronwen Wicks agrees that this legislation is much needed and will prevent a lot of animal abuse.

"With approximately 40 dogs and cats to look after, if Queensland parliament was to follow in the Victorian's footsteps it would free us up to look after a lot more animals,” she said.

"Whether you can afford to foster a furry friend whilst they seek their forever home, or just lend a helping hand with the general administration and fundraising of the organisation, your skills will be well received by the team at Pet Rescue.”

The team of volunteers were down at Cannonvale Petstock last Sunday morning for the monthly animal adoption drive and agreed that volunteering and helping these animals made them feel good.

Foster mum Jessica said fostering doesn't put you out especially if you already own a pet.

"You're ultimately saving a life in the process,” she said.

Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue is desperately seeking a new general manager and volunteers, if you can help contact Bronwen on 0459 757 455.