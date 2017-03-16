Pet retailer will replace Rivers

CLOSING: Rivers operated for its last day on Wednesday.

YESTERDAY was the last trading day for the iconic Rivers clothes shop at the Whitsunday Plaza Shopping Centre in Cannonvale.

And while its presence will be sorely missed by regular customers, pet lovers will be in for a treat.

Vicinity Centres North Queensland Hub centre manager Cathy Sullivan said a plan was already in place to replace Rivers.

"Whitsunday Plaza is pleased that popular pet retailer Petstock will soon move into the Centre offering our customers a huge range of vet recommended pet supplies, food, beds and toys,” she said.

Femme Connections is also set to close by the end of May after operating in the Whitsundays for more than 11 years.

Femme Connections manager Jude Edward said it would be a sad day when she would eventually have to pack up shop.

"We had people who always came back and regular customers who came from New Zealand and Townsville every year, so it is devastating we won't be around,” she said.

While Femme is unlikely to re-open in the future, Ms Edward said she would miss seeing her faithful customers and understood that many would be "devastated”.

Ms Sullivan said the Plaza looked forward to welcoming a new retailer when Femme Collection closeD.