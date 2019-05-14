Pet snatched from South Mackay yard

A DISTRESSED owner of a dog snatched from its yard has put a call out to the Mackay community to help find the missing pup.

About 9am on Saturday the South Mackay owner was seated in her lounge room when she heard her two dogs barking loudly in the front yard.

A short time later she heard the noise of a side gate to her Kindermar St opening followed by the cry of a dog.

When she went outside to investigate she found only one of the pet dogs was present.

The allegedly stolen dog is a three-year-old male tan Sharpei-cross-mastiff.

A search of the yard and surrounding streets was not able to locate the dog.

Anyone with information about the current location of the stolen dog or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible and quote police reference number QP1900915951.

Phone police on Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 with information.