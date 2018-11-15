Pet steer slaughtered in Lakes Creek

A pet steer was slaughtered in Lakes Creek (not the animal pictured)

A pet steer was slaughtered in Lakes Creek (not the animal pictured) Contributed

DETECTIVES from the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton are appealing for information on the senseless and cruel killing of a pet steer named Cedric.

Detectives believe the incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Lakes Creek area.

The animal would have died an inhumane death before having a hindquarter removed.

Police say the killing was cruel and unnecessary.

They believe a bow and arrow was used.

Cedric was described as being very quiet and "like a dog".

His purpose was keeping the grass at minimum to assist with reducing fire risks.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802123872