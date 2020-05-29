Pet traumatised after attack from ‘50kg ball of muscle’

FILE PHOTO: A Little Mountain main is outraged over the lack of action after a brutal dog attack.

AN OWNER of a dog brutally attacked by a bull mastiff described as a "50kg ball of muscle" is outraged over the lack of punishment handed out.

Little Mountain's Mark French was walking Patch along Pinewood St on Sunday, May 17, when he said the dog set upon by the bull mastiff.

Mr French, who walks his "loveable" dog offleash, said he had never had an issue on the normally safe street.

He said Patch sustained bites to his back legs and neck and was still traumatised a week later. Mr French's young daughter is also too scared to walk passed the house.

A Sunshine Coast Council representative said no infringement notices were issued but the owner of the bull mastiff was issued a compliance notice to ensure fencing would be installed.

A gash Mr French sustained while protecting his dog Patch from being mauled by a bull mastiff.

Mr French was left furious at the lack of action after the "dangerous" dog attack.

"The owners of the dog got off scot free. No infringement, no containment, nothing," Mr French said.

"When it first came at Patch I tried to tackle it, then kick it off. But that was like kicking a brick.

"It was 50kg, really solid. A ball of muscle."

"This was a dog attack not a dogfight but it wasn't even deemed dangerous."

Council's group executive for customer engagement and planning services James Ruprai said it was important that domestic pets are kept and raised with the safety of other people and animals in mind.

Mark French's dog Patch sustained bites to his hind legs and neck in a vicious attack from a bull-mastiff.

"When council officers investigated the report of a dog attack in Little Mountain in May, the investigation found that both dogs were unregistered and unrestrained at the time of the incident," Mr Ruprai said.

"One dog was walking off-lead and the other dog escaped containment from a property it was visiting at the time.

"Both dogs were left with minor wounds."

Mark French's dog Patch was left traumatised by a brutal attack from a bull-mastiff.

Mr Ruprai said the bull mastiff was visiting the Pinewood St address temporarily and will not stay at the property until a fence is installed.

"The owner of the dog that escaped its property was issued with a compliance notice to ensure sufficient fencing would be installed before the dog could visit that property again," Mr Ruprai said.

"The owner also agreed to keep the dog at its home address and not stay at the Little Mountain property until the containment was in place, with visitation allowed while the dog is kept on a leash."

Mr French said he was also hurt in trying to free Patch from the clutches of the bull-mastiff and said he would have to visit his general practishioner again.