The Cliffsofmoher stands as staff erect a tarp. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
Horses

PETA demands probe into Cup horse death

7th Nov 2018 5:50 AM

THE  Melbourne Cup has again been marred by the death of a horse, this time the Irish-trained The Cliffsofmoher.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained horse suffered a fractured shoulder during yesterday's race and had to be euthanised, Racing Victoria's executive general manager said in a statement.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however it was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained," he said.

Animal rights group PETA has called for an investigation into the death, which it described as "the most recent victim of the cruel annual spectacle".

"Considering Australians hate cruelty to animals, commemorating a day on which horses routinely die in the Melbourne Cup is fundamentally un-Australian," a PETA spokesman said.

Stier said the injury to The Cliffsofmoher was an unfortunate incident that happened infrequently, as Victoria had one of the best safety records in world racing.

"Our sympathies are extended to Coolmore and the Williams family, the owners of The Cliffsofmoher, jockey Ryan Moore, trainer Aidan O'Brien and his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss."

It is the fourth time in the past six years that the Cup has been shrouded by the death of horses.

