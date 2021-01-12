Pete Evans’ podcast dumped from Spotify

Evans routinely interviews conspiracy theorists and anti vaxxers in his podcast, which has been removed from Spotify.

Evans routinely interviews conspiracy theorists and anti vaxxers in his podcast, which has been removed from Spotify.

Controversial chef Pete Evans has had his podcast removed from Spotify.

The former reality star turned conspiracist said in an Instagram post his "podcast channel has been removed" from the popular streaming service on Tuesday.

Evans, who routinely shares misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, has previously vowed he'd free himself from "being censored".

But a spokesperson for Spotify has told news.com.au in a statement they prohibit any content that promotes "dangerous, false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19".

"Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous, false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health," the spokesperson said.

"When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform."

Pete Evans says his podcast was taken off Spotify.



Evans suggested in a post on Instagram he'd been silenced for interviewing "doctors" about dangerous "medicine".

"Could it have something to do with the many brave doctors and scientists that we interview, that are warning people about these poisons that's disguised as medicine," Evans asked in an Instagram post.

He urged his followers to subscribe to his paid subscription website, which he promised will "will always be uncensored for you all".

Evans encouraged his fans to subscribe to his online community, which costs $10 a month, or $100 a year for access to his paleo recipes, videos and 30 minute podcasts.

A subscription to Spotify, which gives you access to millions of songs and podcasts wherever you go, is $11.95 a month, or free if you can handle the ads.

Evans has recently used his podcast to spread the views of QAnon conspiracists from X22 report, calling for the overturning of the US election, as well as anti vaccine advocate and COVID-19 denier Dr Charlie Ward.

Julia Mancuso, a US Olympic skier who won a gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympic commented on Evan's post. "Wow. That's insane," the champion skier wrote.

Bali-based Crossfit athlete Dave Driskell wrote, "It's all happening".

Pete Evans received support from an Olympic gold medallist and a Bali based Crossfit athlete. @nutritionmermaid

The former pizza chef had already been kicked off Facebook late last year, after posting false claims about coronavirus and vaccines throughout the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Facebook said at the time, "We don't allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies."

Before having his page removed, Evans claimed he was quitting the platform and moving to far-right social media site Parler.

His comments came after he shared a neo-Nazi cartoon online, and was swiftly dumped by his publisher Pan Macmillan Australia.

Evans was also set to appear in the current series of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here on Channel 10, but he was removed from the cast.

Evans also parted ways with his coconut water company Natural Raw C, which said it was "horrified and saddened by the religious and anti-Semitic undertones" in the cartoon. Cookware company Baccarat also sought to distance themselves from Evans.

Retailers Big W and Dymocks also announced they'd removed his books from their stores, as did Readings.

"To all the amazing fb community we have built over the years … yes the 1.5 million of you," Evans wrote in November.

"For me It is time to say goodbye to this platform and thank you all for sharing your stories of beautiful health transformations and for giving me a bloody good laugh and cry along the way."

Evans did not stay true to his word, and continued posting on Facebook up to ten times a day.

Originally published as Pete Evans' podcast dumped from Spotify