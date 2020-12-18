Pete Evans’ ridiculous COVID plea

Pete Evans has made his opinion about the current COVID outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches very clear.

He has urged people to not get tested at all, despite health officials doing everything they can to contain the spread.

Posting to Facebook, the disgraced celebrity chef and outspoken anti-vaxxer shared a photo of an article that read: "Sydney COVID outbreak grows with two new cases overnight."

In his caption, Evans wrote, "OUTBREAK … 2 cases," along with the clown-face emojis.

He added: "Can you see where this is heading again. Testing for the common cold? Do not get tested."

Pete Evans urges people not to get tested for COVID. Picture: Facebook.

He followed up with a number of conspiracy-style posts about "sheeple" and it came before cases exploded to a cluster of 17 with residents of Sydney's Northern Beaches LGA urged to stay home.

The comments show some of Evans' supporters agreeing with the outspoken celebrity.

"So this is the scare tactic to try convince people to get the vaccine when it hits Australia," one sceptic wrote.

"How sad to see all these fearful sheep being played like puppets," said another.

In November, Evans vowed he would be quitting his Facebook account, moving to US social media site Parler to free himself from "being censored".

Celebrity chef Pete Evans vowed to quit Facebook in November. Picture: Instagram.

However throughout December, the conspiracy theorist has posted over ten times daily on Facebook.

NSW health authorities have identified 12 new COVID cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster, taking the toll to 17.

Residents have been urged to stay home for the next three days.

An RSL club has been named as the believed source of COVID-19 infection.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it is "critical" to locate everyone that visited the Avalon RSL Club on December 11.

"Our working hypothesis is that someone at that RSL club was potentially the source of infection for a number of subsequent cases," she said.

"So, it is critical that we identify any individuals that may be positive there."

Since the news broke, COVID testing along the Northern Beaches has ramped up, with some people waiting hours.

However, authorities are urging anybody with even minor symptoms to get tested ASAP.

Anyone who visited the following locations is urged to get tested and then isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative result:

The Avalon RSL Club, 1 Bowling Green Ln, Avalon Beach - Friday, December 11, all day til close

The Penrith RSL Club, 8 Tindale St, Penrith - Sunday, December 13, 1pm to 6pm

The Kirribilli Club, 11 Harbourview Cres, Lavender Bay - Monday, December 14, 12 to 3pm

Hungry Ghost Cafe, 20 Avalon Parade, Avalon - Sunday, December 13, 9.30am-11am and Tuesday, December 15, 9.30-11am

Sneaky Grind Cafe, 3/48 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 9.30-11am

Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, 4/42-44 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 2-3.30pm

Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, 1/21-23 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 7-8pm

Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), 4 Bowling Green Lane Avalon Beach - Sunday, December 13, 5-7pm (not 3-5pm as previously reported) and Tuesday, December 15, 3-5pm

Palm Beach female change rooms - Sunday, 13 December 9-9.15am

Coast Palm Beach Cafe, Barren Joey Road, Palm Beach - Sunday, December 13, 10‑11am

There are also a number of spots where visitors at certain times have been advised to get tested and then self-isolate until a negative result is received:

Bing Lee, Gateway, 1 Mona Vale Road, Mona Vale - Monday, December 14, 4.30‑4.45pm

Woolworths Avalon Beach, 74 Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Sunday, December 13, 12-5pm, and Tuesday, December 15, 12-12.30pm

Oliver's Pie, Careel Shopping Village, 1 Careel Head Rd, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 9-9.15a

