Peter loves a sunburnt country

HAPPY VISITOR: Canadian Peter Boettcher, 23, is enjoying his time on the coast. Georgia Simpson

Peter arrived on Australian shores in early December, and had exactly 29 days of fun and games, before he headed to Clermont, an agricultural town in the Isaac Region.

He didn't love his experience farming cattle and grain; it was very different to his work in agricultural construction back home.

The Canadian backpacker is an expert in 'tile drainage'.

His work is seasonal, as when it's winter the ground is frozen, which prevents the installation of the plastic pipes underground.

The pipes improve the farmland and increases productivity in the area.

It's winter now in Canada, so Peter had some spare time up his sleeve to check out the land Down Under, and so far, so good - except his time in Clermont.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Byron Bay, and Fraser Island. The vibes in Byron were awesome, and I liked the smaller crowds on Fraser Island. The Whitsundays is pretty high up my list too.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I wasn't expecting some of the cities to look so British - the buildings and the pub culture, but it's really nice. The public barbecues everywhere are a bit different to back home, but I think that's super awesome.

What's a moment from your travels you'll remember forever?

I loved sailing around the Whitsunday Islands. There were lots of amazing sunsets, cool fish and even some small, juvenile looking sharks. The whole experience was unreal.

How do you think travel has changed you?

This trip has been one of the best experiences, and I think I've learnt a lot in my travels that will aid me for life.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

If you shave your head, don't forget to put sunscreen on your head.

And make sure you put sunscreen on your toes, I would say it's a fine line between planning too much, and not planning enough; you need to strike a balance between.