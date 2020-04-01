Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 12:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hamilton Island’s strict new COVID-19 measures

        premium_icon Hamilton Island’s strict new COVID-19 measures

        News Anyone found breaking the new rules may be asked to leave the island.

        • 1st Apr 2020 10:49 AM
        Bowen teen allegedly caught more than four-times the limit

        premium_icon Bowen teen allegedly caught more than four-times the limit

        Crime She was caught in the early hours of this morning

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        MEGA NAME AND SHAME: 10 of Bowen’s drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon MEGA NAME AND SHAME: 10 of Bowen’s drink and drug drivers

        Crime From ‘being spiked’ at a party, to letting people free-pour their drinks, this is...