Pets await loving home

Jacob Williams-Tetley with one of the Bull Arab dogs up for adoption. Jacob Wilson

THERE are still an array of rescued dogs and cats waiting for a loving owner to take them home.

The Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue adoption day yesterday at Whitsunday PETstock had four bull arab dogs and a number of cats on display.

Maria Nelson from the Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue group said the community was getting behind the adoption concept.

"We have had a lot of success from the amount of people who come down just to see the cats and dogs,” she said.

"We go through a process of checking suitability with owners and their home, you meet animals and we do a follow up process.”

The Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue Group have their adoption day on every Saturday of the month at the Whitsunday Plaza pet store from 10am-2pm.

Volunteers are still being sought through the entire Whitsunday region, particularly for cat fosters and coordinators, but all volunteers are welcome.

The group thanked Whitsunday Master Butchers for consistently making generous food donations for the pets every week.

To follow the progress of the Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue follow them on their Facebook page.