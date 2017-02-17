Pets fear vet no more

DOGS will never again dread a visit to the vet after attending the Orchid Valley Vets open day this Saturday.

The event will be a chance for dogs to socialise and dress up, with best dressed and dog and owner look-alike competitions to be held.

There will be a range of hamper prizes to be awarded on the day.

Vet Nurse Lara Mitton said the event would be a dog's dream come true.

"It's a good experience for dogs to come to the vet for a good visit rather than a scary needle and makes them happier to come if they have a good outing and meet other dogs,” she said.

Fauna and Wildlife Rescue will be providing a fundraising sausage sizzle at the event along with Paws and Claws Furry Friends animal rescue who are also fundraising.

Pet owners are reminded to take care with their pets in light of hot conditions.

Ensuring dogs have plenty of access to shade and water is vital to avoid heatstroke.

Ms Mitton said any dog owners looking to walk their dogs should time their trips to be either early morning or late afternoon.

Orchid Valley Vets recently moved to 58 Shute Harbour Rd.

What: Orchid Valley Vet Open Day

Where: 58 Shute Harbour Road

When: February 18, Saturday