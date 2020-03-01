Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

RON Petterson has announced he will no longer be re-contesting the Division 2 seat in Whitsunday Regional Council, instead deciding to take on the role of acting CEO at Whitsunday Counselling and Support.

Mr Petterson intended to re-run for the seat in the upcoming election but when offered the opportunity to take on a more active role with Whitsunday Counselling and Support, had to make a “very tough” decision.

“I’ve been on council for four years and it’s been one of the most exciting and rewarding jobs I’ve had, and certainly one that I’ve loved doing,” he said

“The opportunity has come up to lead an organisation that I’ve been involved in for nearly four years.

“The opening came up to take on a more hands-on role with Whitsunday Counselling and Support … and the work that they do in the community is incredibly valuable.

“I feel very privileged to be able to take on this role.”

Mr Petterson originally worked on the board of Whitsunday Counselling and Support as treasurer before eventually stepping up as president two years ago.

As a strong advocate for mental health support in the region, Mr Petterson looked forward to working with the team to assist the community’s most vulnerable people.

He hoped as CEO he could continue to secure support for the service while also working with other organisations in the Whitsundays to ensure the region’s needs were met.

“As CEO you’re leading the team and the organisation, but I’m heavily focused on creating and maintaining a positive team dynamic,” he said.

“It’s a very strong, passionate and capable team that we have, but I think strengthening that dynamic and supporting them moving forward and making sure that the organisation continues to deliver the service that it does in the best way possible is important.”

“Long term, (I will try) to expand those services so we can extend our reach and help more and more people in the community while ensuring that government funding keeps coming to our region to support organisations like Whitsunday Counselling and Support.”

Mr Petterson thanked his wife Kelly and his three sons for their support over the last four years during his time in council and looked forward to the next step in his career.

“I want to thank my family for the last four years because as much as I took the journey, they took it with me,” he said.

“Their support and putting up with me not being home very much, I love them to bits for it.”